Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces large stickers for Windows beta users

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing larger stickers to enhance the visual impact of conversations. According to reports from WABetaInfo, the larger sticker format will be the default option, eliminating the need for separate enabling.

Compared to emojis, stickers provide a stronger visual effect in conversations, especially when they can be customized to accurately represent specific situations. By defaulting to larger stickers, users can effectively capture the attention of other chat participants, making their messages more noticeable and engaging.

The introduction of larger stickers is currently being tested with selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store. This allows the company to gather feedback and make necessary refinements before a wider release.

ALSO READ: Google brings 'Perspectives' to its search: Know about latest update

In addition to the sticker update, WhatsApp has recently rolled out an in-app chat support feature for Windows beta users. This feature enables users to seek assistance and receive answers within a WhatsApp chat.

By integrating support directly into the chat interface, users can resolve issues without leaving the application. However, for those who prefer email communication, the option to request support via email remains available.

To access this feature, users need to install the latest update of WhatsApp for Windows. While the update may not be immediately visible on the Microsoft Store for all users, it is expected to roll out gradually over the coming days.

ALSO READ: Quantum, AI, and Telecom: US-India builds major tech collaborations for future advancements

Furthermore, the company is also working on a new feature for its Android beta version that will allow users to choose the duration for which messages remain pinned in chats and groups

The upcoming feature will offer three different durations for pinning messages: 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days. Users will have the option to select the desired duration, and once the chosen period elapses, the pinned message will automatically be unpinned.

Latest Technology News