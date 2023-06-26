Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to offer improved durability over Z Flip 4

Samsung's upcoming Z Flip 5 smartphone is reportedly set to be even more durable than its predecessor, the Z Flip 4, according to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, the Z Flip 5 will be 50% more durable, boasting a 30% improved Flex Mode and a 45% enhanced design compared to the previous model.

As per the reports from SamMobile, the Z Flip 5 will sport a 3.4-inch cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x primary screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, offering increased resistance to scratches and drops.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Z Flip 5 will likely feature a dual camera setup with 12MP+12MP lenses, both protected by Gorilla Glass DX. Additionally, users can expect a 10MP selfie camera for capturing stunning self-portraits.

Under the hood, the Z Flip 5 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device is also said to house a 3,700mAh battery, supporting 25W fast wired charging for quick top-ups. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone is expected to have an IPX8 rating for water resistance, granting protection against accidental splashes or submersion in water.

The company has recently announced that its next-generation foldable devices will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July. The Z Flip 5 is anticipated to come in a range of eight vibrant colors, including Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum, and Yellow. Notably, the Blue, Platinum, and Yellow versions are expected to be exclusively available online.

Samsung fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of this highly anticipated device at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

