Sony launches Bravia X90L series in India: Price, specs, and all details

Sony has launched the Bravia XR X90L television series in India, offering a range of high-end TVs with prices starting at Rs. 1,39,990. This series is the successor to the X90K range and comes with full-array Triluminos quantum dot LED display panels.

According to the company, the TVs are available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 75 inches and offer Ultra-HD screens with support for high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format.

The Sony Bravia XR X90L series consists of three variants. The 55-inch XR-55X90L variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,990, while the 65-inch XR-65X90L variant is priced at Rs. 1,79,990. These two models are already available for purchase through Sony's sales network in India, including Sony Center stores, major electronics stores, and online retailers. The launch date for the 75-inch XR-75X90L variant has not been announced yet.

The company mentioned that all the televisions in the series feature Ultra-HD full-array LED displays with Triluminos quantum-dot technology. They support Dolby Atmos audio and high dynamic range content up to Dolby Vision. Additional image enhancement features include an IMAX Enhanced mode and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode for compatible content.

The company stated that the newly launched TVs run on Android TV with the Google TV user interface providing access to Google Assistant and over 10,000 apps through the Google Play Store for Android TV. Users also have access to the Bravia Core streaming service.

Other features of the Sony XR X90L series include the Sony Cognitive Processor XR for image processing, acoustic multi-audio sound, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and gaming features designed to enhance the gaming experience when used with the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

