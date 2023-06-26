Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter rival Bluesky working on new moderation and safety tools

Bluesky, a Twitter rival backed by Jack Dorsey, has unveiled proposals for new moderation and safety tools that are currently in development. These tools include user lists, reply controls, labelling, moderation controls, and hashtags. User lists and reply controls aim to facilitate community-driven moderation, allowing users to have more control over their interactions. Labelling and moderation controls, on the other hand, focus on providing moderator services to address issues that small communities may encounter.

While hashtags are not directly related to moderation, Bluesky recognizes their potential in customizing users' content experiences. By utilizing hashtags, users can personalize the content they see based on their interests and preferences. Bluesky emphasized that the moderation tools being developed take into account the formation and shaping of social spaces through communities. The company aims to provide a platform that fosters a healthy and inclusive online environment.

Initially launched as an invite-only app for iOS users in February, Bluesky has now expanded to include Android users. The platform offers a streamlined user interface, allowing users to create posts of up to 256 characters, including photos. Since its launch, Bluesky has attracted over 100,000 users and has seen a total of 3.19 million posts.

The introduction of these new moderation and safety tools demonstrates Bluesky's commitment to improving user experiences and addressing concerns related to online interactions. As the platform continues to evolve, it aims to provide a unique alternative to existing social media platforms by prioritizing user control and community-driven moderation.

