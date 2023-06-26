BSNL brings new voice calling plans, valid for 84 days: Details

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL brings new voice calling plans, valid for 84 Days Validity: Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recognizes this need and offers two significant voice vouchers with 84 days of validity, to ensure uninterrupted communication and seamless connectivity for its users. These plans cater to diverse user requirements and provide a range of benefits at affordable prices.

Rs 769 PLAN

The first plan is priced at Rs 769, which offers a comprehensive package designed to meet various needs. It comes with unlimited voice calling support and it further includes a generous daily data allowance of 2GB, which enables the network user to stay connected to the digital world and access the online content. Furthermore, users can also enjoy around 100 SMS per day.

BSNL goes beyond essential services and offers value-added features with the Rs 769 plan. Users can personalize their caller tunes with BSNL Tunes, adding a unique touch to their phone calls. Access to the EROS Now Entertainment service is included, providing a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and music to keep users entertained. Hardy Mobile Games are also part of the plan, allowing users to indulge in their favourite mobile games on the go. Lastly, Lokdhun+ Zing brings a world of regional and international music videos to users' fingertips, catering to diverse musical preferences.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp bring new icons for Communities and Groups for Android Beta version

Rs 599 PLAN

The second plan is priced at Rs 599 and it focuses on addressing the needs of professionals and individuals who are working remotely. It comes with unlimited voice calls, and it comes with a daily data allocation of 3GB, ensuring fast and reliable internet connectivity for work-related tasks, video conferences, online meetings and streaming high-quality content. It also comes with 100 SMS per day feature for the users

ALSO READ: SKYBALL Party Pillar 1200 Tower Speaker Review

Users of the Rs 599 plan can enjoy Zing, an entertainment service that offers a plethora of regional and international music and videos. Personalized Ring Back Tones (PRBT) are also included, allowing users to set their favourite songs as caller tunes. Additionally, the plan offers Astrotell, an astrology service, and GameOn, which provides gaming options, adding entertainment and diversion during leisure time.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

In summary, BSNL's significant voice vouchers with 84 days of validity provide users with affordable and reliable connectivity options. Whether it's unlimited voice calls, generous daily data allowances, SMS benefits, personalised caller tunes, or access to entertainment services and games, these plans cater to diverse user requirements. BSNL continues prioritising user experience and offering value-added services to enhance communication and entertainment, ensuring users stay connected in today's digital world

Latest Technology News