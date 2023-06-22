SKYBALL Party Pillar 1200 Tower Speaker Review

Thursday, June 22, 2023
     
If you are looking for a good tower speaker which could be an ideal fit for your house party and lawn party, then here is our review on SKYBALL Party Pillar 1200 Tower Speaker which is a recent addition to the competition and is priced at Rs 5499 and available on Amazon. Here is our detail review.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2023 17:22 IST
Skyball has recently launched the Party Pillar 1200 Tower speaker, which claims to have a powerful choice for party enthusiasts. Packed with numerous features, including a karaoke mode, the new tower speaker aims to enhance the house party experience. To ensure versatility, the speaker comes with a professional microphone and if you consider purchasing this speaker but have doubts, we are here to help you with a detailed review, to make the choice.

Design and Build

The speaker boasts a well-thought-out design, prioritizing portability and lightweight construction. The company has utilized premium materials to ensure a sturdy build while maintaining a stylish appearance. Thanks to its unique design, the speaker delivers powerful audio perfect for home sound. It also features a convenient hand grip, facilitating easy transportation. The speaker stands at 665 mm in height, 155 mm in width, and 242 mm in length. It has been constructed robustly to withstand rigorous use. The package includes a remote control and a microphone.

Audio Quality

The Party Pillar 1200 Tower speaker offers an impressive sound output of 70 watts. This substantial power ensures that the music fills the room, compelling you to dance. The thumping bass is particularly noteworthy, capable of making nearby objects vibrate. What sets this speaker apart is its karaoke functionality. With the provided professional microphone, you can fully enjoy the karaoke experience, adding an extra layer of fun to your parties. The audio quality of this speaker is undeniably strong.

Our Experience and Verdict

We found the Party Pillar 1200 Tower speaker to be highly portable, allowing you to take it wherever you desire to host a party. Its audio quality is captivating, ensuring an enjoyable experience even in outdoor settings. The included microphone adds charm to the music, enabling you to have a great time with your friends. Moreover, the speaker comes at a reasonable price point, making it an appealing option without burdening your wallet. Overall, we believe it to be a solid choice for party enthusiasts.

In the end..

In conclusion, Skyball's Party Pillar 1200 Tower speaker delivers on its promise of a powerful party experience. With its portable design, exceptional audio quality, and karaoke functionality, it offers a compelling package. Whether you're planning an indoor or outdoor gathering, this speaker has you covered. Additionally, its affordability makes it an attractive option for those seeking an enjoyable party experience without breaking the bank.

 

