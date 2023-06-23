WhatsApp bring new icons for Communities and Groups for Android Beta version

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp updates the Communities and Groups icons for Android Beta

WhatsApp is introducing new icons for communities and their linked groups on its Android beta version. The current icon for communities features rounded edges to distinguish them from regular conversations. In addition, groups associated with a community are displayed with multiple group icons, indicating their connection to other groups and their membership in a community.

The latest update aims to enhance the differentiation between communities, linked groups, and other types of chats. For the community announcement group, a megaphone icon is now displayed with the community icon positioned behind it. The same concept applies to the associated group, where the community icon is always visible behind the group icon. These new icons will make it easier for users to identify communities and their linked groups directly from the chat list.

It is important to note that these refreshed icons are currently only visible to selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on its Android beta version. This feature provides users with a more organized and convenient way to select media files, such as photos and videos, by displaying them with numbered thumbnails.

These updates indicate WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and provide more visual cues for differentiating between various chat types and functionalities within the app. While these features are currently available in the beta version for Android, they are expected to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the future, following successful testing and feedback from beta testers.

