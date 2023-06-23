WhatsApp bring new icons for Communities and Groups for Android Beta version

Friday, June 23, 2023
     
WhatsApp's Android beta version introduces new icons to distinguish communities and linked groups, with a megaphone icon and community symbol positioned behind it for community announcement groups, aiding users in identifying them easily.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2023 17:15 IST
WhatsApp is introducing new icons for communities and their linked groups on its Android beta version. The current icon for communities features rounded edges to distinguish them from regular conversations. In addition, groups associated with a community are displayed with multiple group icons, indicating their connection to other groups and their membership in a community.

The latest update aims to enhance the differentiation between communities, linked groups, and other types of chats. For the community announcement group, a megaphone icon is now displayed with the community icon positioned behind it. The same concept applies to the associated group, where the community icon is always visible behind the group icon. These new icons will make it easier for users to identify communities and their linked groups directly from the chat list.

ALSO READ: YouTube set to introduce AI-powered dubbing tool in the near future

 

It is important to note that these refreshed icons are currently only visible to selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on its Android beta version. This feature provides users with a more organized and convenient way to select media files, such as photos and videos, by displaying them with numbered thumbnails.

ALSO READ: Apple Vision Pro to feature 'Travel Mode' for enhanced in-flight experience

These updates indicate WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and provide more visual cues for differentiating between various chat types and functionalities within the app. While these features are currently available in the beta version for Android, they are expected to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the future, following successful testing and feedback from beta testers.

Inputs from IANS

