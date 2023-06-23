Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro to feature 'Travel Mode' for enhanced in-flight experience

The first developer beta of visionOS has unveiled a hidden feature called 'Travel Mode' for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro spatial computer. This feature aims to enhance the in-flight experience for users, considering the challenges of using virtual reality (VR) devices in the limited space and unique environmental conditions of an airplane cabin, as reported by MacRumors.

The discovery of various text strings within the first developer version of visionOS shed light on how this new feature will operate. The text strings include instructions such as "If you're on an airplane, you'll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your Apple Vision Pro," "Remain stationary in Travel Mode," "The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy," "Turn on Travel Mode when you're on an airplane to continue using your Apple Vision Pro," and "Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on."

ALSO READ: Beware of the Pink WhatsApp Scam link which has been stealing money from the users

These text strings suggest that Travel Mode was specifically designed to adapt the capabilities of the Vision Pro headset to the constraints of an airplane cabin. It acknowledges the need for adjustments to optimize the user experience in such a unique setting.

Image Source : APPLEApple Vision Pro to feature 'Travel Mode'

Since Travel Mode is currently in beta, further refinements and additional features are expected before its official release to the general public, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset, which is set to be available for purchase early next year, starting in the United States. With a price tag of $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro aims to offer advanced spatial computing capabilities for professional and enterprise use cases.

ALSO READ: YouTube set to introduce AI-powered dubbing tool in the near future

As Apple continues to develop and fine-tune the Vision Pro headset, features like Travel Mode demonstrate the company's dedication to providing users with optimal performance and comfort in various scenarios, including air travel. By addressing the unique challenges of using VR devices on aeroplanes, Apple aims to deliver a seamless and immersive experience for Vision Pro users, further expanding the applications of spatial computing technology.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News