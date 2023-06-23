Beware of the Pink WhatsApp Scam link which has been stealing money from the users

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp Scam Alert

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has long been a hub for fake news and scams, making it an attractive target for fraudsters due to its immense popularity and millions of active users. Recently, a viral message named 'Pink WhatsApp' has been circulating on the platform, enticing people with the promise of a new WhatsApp look and additional features. However, the Mumbai Police has issued a public advisory warning individuals about this deceptive message and urging them to refrain from clicking on the accompanying link or downloading the app.

In their advisory, the Mumbai Police highlighted that the claim of a 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features' is a hoax designed to potentially compromise mobile devices through malicious software. They emphasized the common occurrence of fraudsters employing various tactics to deceive unsuspecting users and commit cyber fraud. To stay safe and secure in the digital world, users are urged to remain vigilant, alert, and informed about these types of scams.

About Pink WhatsApp Scam- Details

The Mumbai Police has issued a warning about a circulating deceptive message on WhatsApp, which falsely claims to provide an update that changes the platform's logo colour and offers new features. However, the police have cautioned that the accompanying link is a phishing attempt that can lead to unauthorized access to the user's device, enabling theft of sensitive information or granting control of the device to the scammer.

Image Source : FREEPIKBeware of the Pink WhatsApp scam

Pink WhatsApp link- What happens if you click on the link?

The Mumbai Police has issued a warning highlighting the potential risks faced by users who click on the fraudulent link, which include unauthorized use of contact numbers and saved pictures, financial losses, credential misuse, spam attacks, and complete loss of control over their mobile devices. The initial report on this matter was first covered by The Free Press Journal.

ALSO READ: Vivo X90s to enter the Indian market soon: Features, price and availability

How to protect yourself from the Pink WhatsApp scam

To prevent falling for the viral Pink WhatsApp scam, the police provide the following guidelines:

If you have downloaded the fake app, uninstall it immediately by going to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp (pink logo) and selecting uninstall. Exercise caution and avoid clicking on links received from unknown sources unless their authenticity has been verified. Install or update apps exclusively from the official Google Play Store or iOS App Store, or trusted websites. Refrain from forwarding links or messages without proper authentication or verification. Avoid sharing personal or financial information online, such as login credentials, passwords, and credit/debit card details, as it can be misused. Stay informed and vigilant about cybercriminal activities by staying up-to-date with the latest news and updates, thus protecting oneself from potential fraudulent attempts.

ALSO READ: Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first images leaked: Know more

ALSO READ: Apple expands self-repair program to include iPhone 14 series and M2 MacBooks: All you need to know

Latest Technology News