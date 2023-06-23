Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube set to introduce AI-powered dubbing tool in the near future

YouTube, owned by Google has revealed its plans to introduce an AI-powered dubbing tool that will facilitate creators in dubbing their videos into various languages. The announcement was made during the VidCon event, an annual convention for fans, creators, executives, and online brands. YouTube will be incorporating the team behind Google's Area 120 incubator's AI-driven dubbing service called 'Aloud,' as reported by The Verge.

Aloud's website states that the tool transcribes the video, providing creators with a transcription that they can review and edit. Subsequently, it translates the content and generates the dub in the desired language. YouTube is currently conducting testing with "hundreds" of creators, according to Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube. He further revealed that Aloud currently supports a select number of languages, with plans to expand the language options in the future.

According to Jessica Gibby, a spokesperson for YouTube, the AI-powered dubbing service is presently available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Hanif mentioned that YouTube is actively working on improving the translated audio tracks to make them sound more like the creator's original voice, complete with enhanced expression and lip sync. However, these particular features are expected to be rolled out in the coming year.

In February, YouTube had already announced the introduction of multi-language audio tracks, enabling creators to dub their new and existing videos in multiple languages. The addition of the AI-powered dubbing tool will further enhance this capability, making the dubbing process more streamlined and accessible for creators.

The integration of AI technology into the dubbing process is set to revolutionize content localization on YouTube. It will empower creators to reach a broader global audience by easily translating their videos into different languages, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication.

With YouTube's continuous efforts to improve and expand its platform features, creators can anticipate a more efficient and immersive experience in sharing their content with diverse audiences around the world.

