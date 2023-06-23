Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first images leaked: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER USER- ARPIT SATYA PRAKASH PATEL Jio Phone 5G

Leaked images of the upcoming Jio Phone 5G have surfaced online, providing a glimpse into the design and features of the smartphone. The images, shared by Twitter user Arpit Patel, reveal a pill-shaped camera module on the back and Reliance's signature dark blue colour. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 13-megapixel AI camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, along with an LED flash. The front panel showcases a tall display, likely to be around 6.6 inches, with a waterdrop notch.

The leaked photos also show a Jio 5G speed test, indicating a download speed of 479Mbps. However, the location of the speed test is unclear. It is important to note that the condition of the phone in the images appears worn, suggesting that it may be a dummy or a prototype unit. The final version of the Jio Phone 5G may have minor differences in design.

Image Source : ARPIT PATEL (TWITTER)Post showcasing the image of the first Jio Phone

According to Patel's tweet, the Jio Phone 5G might be equipped with a Dimensity 700 SoC or a Unisoc 5G chipset. The front panel is expected to house a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone is speculated to be priced under Rs 10,000, following the trend of affordable smartphones with similar designs.

Specific details about other specifications and features are still unclear, but it is likely that the Jio Phone 5G will run on a customized Android operating system called Pragati OS, developed in collaboration with Google. Reliance may also offer data benefits to existing Jio users as part of promotional offers.

Reliance has been expanding its product offerings beyond smartphones. Recently, the company launched JioTag, a Bluetooth-enabled tracker priced at Rs 749, inspired by Apple AirTag. They also introduced a WiFi Mesh Extender priced at Rs 2,499, designed to extend Wi-Fi range and coverage.

However, the availability of Jio products, including the much-anticipated Jio Phone Next and Jio Fi portable routers, remains a challenge, with several items out of stock on online channels. The Jio Phone Next, priced at Rs 6,499, is still unavailable on the official Jio website.

