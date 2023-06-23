Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 update with important security enhancements

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update with important security enhancements

Apple has recently rolled out its latest iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates, primarily focused on addressing security vulnerabilities. The company's security support page, published on Wednesday, highlights the resolution of two vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited by hackers.

One of the fixes involves enhancing input validation to mitigate the risk of an integer overflow. This particular vulnerability targeted the kernel, which could have potentially enabled arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges. Apple acknowledges that there have been reports of active exploitation of this issue in iOS versions released prior to iOS 15.7.

The second vulnerability pertains to WebKit, the web browser engine used by Apple's devices. The flaw allowed for the execution of arbitrary code through maliciously crafted web content. By addressing this issue, Apple aims to prevent unauthorized code execution resulting from compromised websites or web-based applications.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y36 launched with Stylish Glass Design and 50MP Camera: Know more

Apple follows its standard practice of not disclosing or discussing security issues until a thorough investigation has taken place and the necessary patches or releases are made available. This approach ensures that customers are protected while the company actively works on resolving the vulnerabilities.

In a separate announcement earlier this month, Apple unveiled the upcoming iOS 17, a major operating system update for iPhone users. Among its notable features is the introduction of a Journal app, improvements to autocorrect for more accurate suggestions, a nightstand display mode, and various other enhancements.

ALSO READ: Opera introduces redesigned browser with AI chatbot integration

The iOS 17 update also focuses on enhancing communication experiences across Phones, FaceTime, and Messages. It streamlines sharing with AirDrop and introduces intelligent typing features to enhance input speed and accuracy. Additionally, the update incorporates a new 'Look up' option in the image cutout feature, enabling users to obtain more information about objects lifted from images and videos.

ALSO READ: Vivo X90s to enter the Indian market soon: Features, price and availability

With the release of iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, Apple prioritizes security by promptly addressing identified vulnerabilities. Simultaneously, the company continues to innovate and enhance user experiences with the upcoming iOS 17 update, introducing new features and refining existing functionalities.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News