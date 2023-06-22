Vivo X90s to enter the Indian market soon: Features, price and availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X90 series

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo X90s in the Indian market. Positioned as an advanced upgrade to the X90 series, the Vivo X90s is expected to offer several premium features to users. One notable feature is the inclusion of a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset, which provides a powerful processing capability. The smartphone will be available in India soon, and Vivo has already generated excitement by unveiling a teaser of its Cyan colour variant.

Based on the poster released by Vivo, the X90s follows the design language of the Hu-Bahu-Hu X90 series, featuring a circular camera module and a flash on the rear. However, it remains unclear whether the company plans to release the X90s in additional colour options such as black and red. Notably, the camera module will bear the ZEISS logo, hinting at the presence of high-quality camera optics.

The Vivo X90s series is set to offer impressive features, building upon the strengths of the X90 series. It will support WiFi 7 for enhanced connectivity. In terms of memory options, users can expect up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and storage capacities of up to 512GB, utilizing UFS 4.0 technology.

The smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and two additional 12-megapixel cameras. Additionally, the Vivo X90s will boast a 32-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies.

Powering the device will be a robust 4810mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging technology. With this feature, users can fully charge their smartphones in a matter of minutes. Gaming enthusiasts will also find the Vivo X90s appealing, as it offers exceptional performance for gaming purposes.

In conclusion, Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X90s in India, providing users with an upgraded smartphone experience. With its powerful chipset, impressive camera setup, and fast-charging capabilities, the Vivo X90s aims to cater to a wide range of consumer needs.

