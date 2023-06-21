Tinder and Match Group blocks 5 million spam and bot accounts in Q1 of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TINDER Tinder purges 5 mn spam and bot accounts in Q1, 2023

Tinder and Match Group (the parent company) have taken significant measures to tackle online fraud by blocking almost five million spam and bot accounts in the first quarter of 2023.

Match Group disclosed that, on average, 44 spam accounts are eliminated across its portfolio to combat suspected fraudulent activity. The company employs a combination of technology, human moderation, and user education to identify and remove spam accounts either during the signup process or before they are visible to users. This multi-pronged approach has proven effective in addressing the majority of spam accounts.

Tinder specifically noted that spammers have become more sophisticated in their tactics, leveraging common user behaviours to manipulate the platform. For instance, spammers often include their social media handles in their bios to redirect traffic to external platforms where they can monetize their activities directly. Additionally, they may share links that direct users to third-party websites.

Rory Kozoll, Senior Vice President of Product Integrity at Tinder, emphasized that fraud detection is just one facet of their efforts to combat potential fraudulent accounts. The company remains committed to investing in innovative online tools that enhance security and user confidence across its portfolio.

In line with its ongoing commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable environment for users, Tinder recently announced updates to its Community Guidelines. These changes include the removal of social media handles from public bios that are used to promote social profiles, gain followers, sell products, fundraise, or campaign. By implementing these changes, Tinder aims to enhance the authenticity and integrity of user profiles.

The proactive measures taken by Tinder and Match Group underscore their dedication to ensuring user safety and combatting fraudulent activities on their platforms. As online fraud tactics continue to evolve, companies remain committed to investing in advanced technologies and strategies to maintain a fun and secure environment for users.

