Apple made a number of IP rights authorities around the world: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE SAKET iPhone makers are willing to have IP rights on Apple fruit in a unique battle

Apple, the tech giant is reportedly seeking intellectual property (IP) rights over depictions of apples (fruit), causing concern for the Fruit Union, the oldest and largest fruit farmers' organization in Switzerland. As per the Wired report, Apple is attempting to secure IP rights for a realistic, black-and-white depiction of the Granny Smith apple variety. The Fruit Union Suisse director, Jimmy Mariethoz, expressed worry that the organization may need to change its logo if Apple succeeds in its quest.

Apple has made similar requests to numerous IP authorities across the world, including Japan, Israel, Armenia and Turkey. While some authorities reluctantly accepted the request of Apple Inc., the Fruit Union's concerns highlight the broader issue of companies fiercely competing for trademarks they don't necessarily need, driven by a thriving global IP rights industry.

In 2017, Apple submitted an application to the Swiss Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) seeking IP rights for a realistic depiction of the Granny Smith apple. The application encompassed various potential uses, primarily related to electronic, digital, and audiovisual consumer goods and hardware. Last year, the Swiss institute partially granted Apple's request, allowing rights for only some of the requested goods. Apple subsequently filed an appeal.

ALSO READ: How to hide personal WhatsApp chat from Chrome desktop- Steps

The Fruit Union is apprehensive about the implications of Apple's actions, as it is unclear which uses of the apple shape Apple intends to protect. The organization is concerned that any visual representation of an apple, particularly those related to new technologies, media, or audiovisual content, could potentially be impacted. Such limitations would significantly restrict the organization's operations.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio brings two new recharge plan, valid for 365 days: Details

Apple has not commented on the report thus far. The situation highlights the complexities and controversies surrounding intellectual property rights, particularly when it comes to seemingly generic or universal symbols like the depiction of an apple. The outcome of Apple's appeal and its potential impact on various industries and organizations will be closely watched.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News