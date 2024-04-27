Will Jyotiraditya Scindia's son enter politics soon? Here is what Mahanaaryaman had to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahanaaryaman Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting elections from Guna on the BJP ticket. Scindia has urged people to ensure the BJP gets 370 votes extra in every booth when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls so that Narendra Modi is elected as prime minister for a third term. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2020 after quitting the Congress, filed his nomination from Guna, where voting will take place in the third phase on May 7.

While the Congress turncoat is not leaving any stone unturned to win the elections, his family members too are sweating it out to ensure his victory. Amid the excruciating election campaign, it was the junior Scindia who grabbed the eyeballs. Jyotiraditya's son Mahanaaryaman Scindia said that he is trying to connect with the youth. "We are trying to connect with youths as much as possible to instil power, Josh and make them understand the significance and responsibility of voting. Therefore, I am going to every region and trying to make our youths understand that in 5 years they get the chance to choose their leader and government..."

On being asked about entering into politics and Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "I enjoy connecting with people on the ground...Not as of now, currently, I am doing my work; however, I am supporting my father. It's not about interest in politics, it's about social service which we have been doing through politics..."