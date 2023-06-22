After Phone (2), Nothing may launch a smartwatch- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Nothing working on its first smartwatch- Details here

London-based startup Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts as it prepares for the launch of its highly anticipated smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), in India on July 11. However, recent reports suggest that the company may have more in store for its fans. Speculation is mounting that Nothing is actively developing a smartwatch, with some sources even claiming that the device has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

This development raises questions about Pei's personal views on smartwatches. In a recent Twitter post, Pei discussed his acquisition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro and expressed his uncertainty about the usefulness of smartwatches. He admitted that he was still in the process of learning about the category and asked users how they utilized their smartwatches. This tweet has led many to wonder if Nothing's potential entry into the smart wearable segment is imminent.

While it is common for smartphone manufacturers to expand into wearable segments, it is important to note that Pei's interest in smartwatches does not guarantee the launch of a Nothing smartwatch.

Additionally, the certification received by Nothing does not guarantee the final product will be released, as certifications can be obtained for various purposes. It is also possible that Nothing may introduce a fitness tracker rather than a full-fledged smartwatch. Official confirmation from the company is awaited to provide clarity on these speculations.

In the meantime, Nothing has confirmed the launch date for the Nothing Phone (2) and Pei has shared some details about its specifications. The second-generation smartphone will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is expected to feature a 50MP triple camera setup, as well as an AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Known for their transparent design and distinctive dot matrix typography, Nothing products have garnered attention for their unique aesthetics.

As eager fans await the official announcement from Nothing regarding its potential smartwatch or any further details on the Nothing Phone (2), it remains to be seen how the company will shape the future of technology with its innovative approach and commitment to minimalist design.

