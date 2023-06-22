Opera introduces redesigned browser with AI chatbot integration

Follow us on Image Source : OPERA Opera introduces an upgraded browser featuring an AI chatbot

Opera, the renowned web browser company, has released a revamped version of its browser called 'Opera One,' incorporating the power of artificial intelligence (AI) into the browsing experience. The company announced the launch of Opera One, stating that it goes beyond a mere cosmetic makeover and represents a new era where AI is an integral part of browsing.

The highlight of the redesigned browser is the introduction of an AI chatbot named 'Aria,' which utilizes OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. Aria, powered by Opera's Composer AI engine, enables users to access real-time web results and collaborate with AI to perform various tasks. Users can leverage Aria to navigate through web information, generate text or code, and even address product-related inquiries.

Getting started with Aria is simple. Users can open the AI chatbot in the browser's sidebar and log in or sign up for a free Opera account if they don't have one already. This seamless integration of AI into the browsing experience aims to enhance efficiency and productivity for users.

In addition to the AI capabilities, Opera has introduced a completely new Modular Design and a range of innovative features within the browser. One notable feature is 'Tab Islands,' which provides a more organized and intuitive browsing experience. With Tab Islands, users can group related tabs together, making multitasking and content management more convenient and efficient.

Opera One is available as a free download for Windows, macOS, and Linux users, ensuring accessibility across major operating systems. By combining AI-powered features, a fresh design, and enhanced functionality, Opera aims to provide users with an advanced and intuitive web browsing experience.

The integration of AI and the introduction of Aria in Opera One represent the company's commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of technology. With AI becoming increasingly prominent in various industries, Opera's endeavour to leverage AI to enhance browsing capabilities marks a significant step in the evolution of web browsers and the way users interact with online content.

