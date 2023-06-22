Vivo Y36 launched with Stylish Glass Design and 50MP Camera: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo Y36 launched at Rs 16,999 with Stylish Glass Design and 50MP Camera

Vivo, a global smartphone brand has launched the new Y36 model in India. The new device has been priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and will be available for purchase through various channels- like Flipkart, vivo India e-store and other retail stores. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold.

The new addition to the Y series portfolio offers a combination of style and functionality, with a sleek 2.5D curved body design with elegant lines and a flat frame, providing both a premium feel and a comfortable grip.

Talking about the specifications, the handset is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of extended RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. The rear of the smartphone features a unique "Dynamic Dual Ring" design for the camera module. Further, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and added security.

The handset comes with a 6.64-inch FHD+ sunlight-readable display, making it easy to use even on the bright sunny day.

The smartphone further offers an enjoyable photography experience with its dual camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Portrait Camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. This allows users to capture creative photos with atmospheric effects and experiment with unique lighting while taking selfies and recording videos. Additionally, the Y36 comes with a 16MP front camera with Aura Screen light, enabling users to capture stunning and vibrant selfies even in low-light conditions.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6nm chipset, the Vivo Y36 delivers smooth performance and efficient power consumption. The extended RAM 3.0 feature offers an additional 8GB RAM, allowing for the smooth operation of multiple apps in the background, enabling faster app switching.

Running on FunTouch OS 13, based on the Android 13 platform. the device combines Vivo's design-focused approach with enhanced personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, for improved control features, providing users with a seamless and uninterrupted smartphone experience.

Latest Technology News