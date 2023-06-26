WhatsApp Beta for Android to feature Darker Top App Bar: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp working on a darker top app bar for the Android beta

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is said to be working on a darker top app bar for its Android beta version. This modification aims to provide users with a different visual experience while using the app. The introduction of an even darker theme, based on grayscale and the colour black, could offer improved performance and a more visually pleasing experience, particularly on advanced mobile phones equipped with AMOLED screens.

ccording to reports from WABetainfo, the majority of users appear to appreciate this change. However, some users still believe that WhatsApp should introduce a completely new dark theme for the Android app, similar to the one available on WhatsApp for iOS.

Currently, the development of the darker top app bar is in progress, and it is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

In related news, it was recently reported that WhatsApp is also working on a new white action bar for its Android beta version. This update aims to align with the principles of Material Design 3 by transitioning to a white colour scheme. The decision to redesign the action bar colour is likely a response to user feedback, demonstrating WhatsApp's commitment to meeting user expectations and preferences.

These ongoing developments and updates indicate WhatsApp's dedication to enhancing the user experience and continuously improving its platform. By introducing visual modifications and incorporating user feedback,

WhatsApp aims to provide a more customizable and user-friendly messaging experience for its Android users. While the specific rollout dates for these updates have not been confirmed, it is evident that WhatsApp is actively working on refining its interface and design elements to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its user base.

