Apple launches ‘Back to University’ offers for Indian students and teachers

Apple has introduced special Back to University (BTU) offers in India, targeting students and teachers in universities. These offers are available on a range of Apple products, including Mac, iPad, and AirPods. Customers can take advantage of education pricing and enjoy additional benefits during the promotion period, which runs from June 22 to October 2 at Apple retail stores, such as Apple Saket and Apple BKC, along with the authorised resellers and premium resellers of Apple.

Under these offers, students and teachers can save on their Mac or iPad purchases with education pricing. In addition, customers purchasing a Mac can receive a complimentary pair of AirPods, while the purchase of an iPad comes with an Apple Pencil. The offers also include a 20% discount on AppleCare+ and other benefits. Furthermore, customers can enjoy three months of free Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then subscribe at a special student rate of Rs 59/month.

The eligible devices for these offers include iMac 24 with AirPods (3rd generation), MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini with AirPods (2nd generation), iPad Air 5th generation with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

For those who are willing to buy their Apple gadget from the authorised resellers and premium resellers of the tech giant- from which the offers start on June 18 and will last till September 30 (2023). Students and teachers can benefit from education pricing and save up to 8% on their Mac or iPad purchases. These savings offers could be combined with the ongoing offers from the selected banks which are offering bank cashback and further loans.

To take advantage of these offers, students and teachers need to present valid student ID or teacher ID along with identification proof. Apple is excited to extend these back-to-university offers, providing students and teachers with exclusive discounts and benefits on Apple products. This initiative offers the education community an opportunity to access cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, enhancing their learning and teaching experiences.

With these special offers, Apple aims to support students and educators in India by making its products more accessible and affordable. By providing exclusive discounts and benefits, Apple acknowledges the importance of technology in education and aims to enhance the educational journey for students and teachers alike.

