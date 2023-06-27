ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A super handy premium laptop

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

Asus recently launched the first slimmest OLED Ultraportable Laptop in the nation which comes with an ultra-thin device with 1 cm- thickness and it further weighs around 1 kg-super-light Zenbook. The device is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The new S OLED laptop has a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge4 display which delivers brilliant visuals. Here is our quick review to let you know how the laptop performed and if it is a perfect fit to invest in or not.

Look and Feel

It is certainly impressive being very thin and very cool design on the upper lid. The device has a matt finish and looks perfect for professional and personal use. It is comfortable to carry anywhere easily- because of its lightweight and it feels very premium indeed.

Performance

It is certainly one of the smoothest laptops I have used so far. It’s very easy and it connects very fast to any home/office network. The trackpad works well, and it is certainly perfect- for proper work. I made some PPTs and even worked on my India TV stories from the laptop I literally opened around ten tabs at a go (minimum). I was regularly connecting over Zoom calls, and it worked flawlessly. But when we talk about the camera, it was clear, but we think it could have been better when we talk about the laptop at this budget.

Even when we speak of gaming, the device was good enough to handle heavy graphic games, and HD-quality movies, videos, and cartoons. The display is bright and vivid enough- perfect and vivid.

Battery

Certainly, another impressive feature of the laptop is the battery life, which could last for 9 hours when I was busy doing my job- writing stories. Also, I played music simultaneously while doing stories and it lasted me enough to survive a workday.

Talking about charging, I have faced a lot of heating issues with my review unit- and it felt really hot when the laptop was on. I certainly had to charge the laptop in parts, so that the device’s battery may not get overburdened. But it cools up really fast.

This is a must to mention, that the laptop heated while charging, and not while working (slight heat like any laptop was witnessed with the unit).

Price and availability

The new Asus S13 OLED is priced at Rs 1,09,595 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart and other online e-commerce platforms. Talking about the price, this laptop certainly is on the higher side, but it is certainly going to face strict competition with Apple’s Macbook which is available at the same and even lower price point.

Verdict

Overall, the new Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop looks and feels premium. It certainly misses the touchscreen feature and the heating issue was a bit of a problem but this laptop is very compact and travel-friendly. I majorly loved the laptop because it has been very handy, easy to carry anywhere and it is very smooth to work- all because it is is very light and compact. But the price certainly is touching six digits which is too much for such a laptop.

