Your iPhone battery is dying too quickly? Know if you need to upgrade your phone

The battery health of your iPhone over time can deteriorate, resulting in shorter battery life. If you feel like your iPhone's battery is dying too quickly, you may need to replace the battery.

The battery life of an iPhone is one of the most important aspects of the device, as it determines how long you can use it without needing to recharge. However, over time, the battery health of your iPhone can deteriorate, resulting in shorter battery life. If you feel like your iPhone's battery is dying too quickly, you may need to replace the battery. 

How to determine if your iPhone requires a new battery is shown below.

Check Battery Health

The first step to check if your iPhone needs a new battery is to check its battery health.

> Go to Settings

> Battery

> Battery Health to accomplish this.

Here, you can see the maximum capacity of your battery and whether or not it needs to be replaced. If the maximum capacity is below 80%, it is recommended that you replace the battery.

Check Battery Usage

If you're experiencing a shorter battery life, you can check your battery usage to see which apps are using the most battery. Go to Settings > Battery and scroll down to see the battery usage of each app. If you notice that one app is using a lot of battery, you can try to limit its usage or delete it altogether.

Check the Charging Cable and Adapter

Sometimes, the problem may not be with the battery but with the charging cable or adapter. If you're experiencing slow charging or your phone isn't charging at all, try using a different charging cable or adapter. Also, make sure that the charging port on your iPhone is clean and free of debris.

Check for Software Updates

Software updates can improve the battery life of your iPhone. Check to see if your iPhone is running the latest recent version of iOS. By heading to Settings > General > Software Update, you may check for software updates.

When not to replace your battery?

If your iPhone is running on iOS 16 or a newer version and the message "peak performance capability" appears, it means there is no need to replace the battery. Additionally, if the battery health is above 80%, you can continue to use the iPhone without replacing the battery. Moreover, if the battery health drops below 80% within one year of purchase, Apple will replace it for free.

By taking care of your iPhone's battery, you can ensure that it lasts for a long time and that you have a seamless experience using it.

