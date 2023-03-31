Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Philips launches new smart Wi-Fi LED downlighter for home at Rs 5,099

The light has been designed for home to add a premium look to any house and the deeply recessed design claims to offer low glare and easy installation, while its minimal trim design lends a bright and focused 36-degree light beam for accent lighting.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 02, 2023 6:15 IST
Philips
Image Source : PHILIPS Philips

Signify, the lighting player has expanded its Philips Smart WiFi range by launching a new smart LED downlighter, which has been powered by WiZ. The new light has been priced at Rs 5099 and it is available in two variants- 12W and 840 Lumens option. For purchases, the light is available across all small and large format retail stores and e-commerce platforms. 

The new downlighter is available in a sleek design and two colour options– 

  • Black-Rose Gold 
  • White-Silver

The light has been designed for home to add a premium look to any house and the deeply recessed design claims to offer low glare and easy installation, while its minimal trim design lends a bright and focused 36-degree light beam for accent lighting. 

India Tv - Philips

Image Source : PHILIPSPhilips

The best part is that you can easily operate the downlighter using voice control or the WiZ app and choose the perfect white colour ranging from warm white to cool white, to create the right ambience. It also features the latest SpaceSense technology from WiZ, which is a revolutionary motion detection technology for your lighting system that doesn’t require any sensor to be installed. The lights can automatically switch on or off, by sensing motion in the room. 

Signify is one of the claimed to be the leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Their Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. 

