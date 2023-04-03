Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Buying a smart AC? Here is what to keep in mind

With summer rapidly approaching, people are looking to purchase air conditioners to combat the heat. There are numerous options available in various price ranges, but buying an AC in 2023 should be a well-considered decision. These products are typically used for several years, so it's important to choose one that is built to last and possibly has some smart features incorporated into it.

For those seeking to purchase a new air conditioner in 2023, there are several factors to consider. Here are some essential features to look out for in an AC this year.

Compatibility with Smart Home Systems

Before making a purchase, it's important to ensure that the AC is compatible with your smart home system. Smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit are becoming increasingly popular, allowing homeowners to control their appliances via voice commands. Thus, ensuring compatibility with these systems can make the AC much more convenient to use.

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Smart ACs are designed to connect to the internet and be controlled remotely. Wi-Fi connectivity is, therefore, an essential feature to look for. This feature allows you to control your AC from anywhere, using your smartphone or tablet. Additionally, some ACs come with their mobile apps, allowing you to control the temperature, fan speed, and other settings directly from your phone.

Energy Efficiency

One of the significant advantages of smart ACs is their energy efficiency. These appliances are designed to conserve energy and reduce electricity bills. Look for an AC that has an energy efficiency rating of at least 3 stars or more. It's also essential to ensure that the AC has an automatic on/off timer feature, which allows you to program the appliance to turn on and off automatically at specific times of the day.

Temperature and Humidity Control

The ability to control temperature and humidity levels is another crucial feature to look for in a smart AC. Some models come with sensors that can detect the temperature and humidity levels in the room and adjust the cooling accordingly. Additionally, some ACs come with a dehumidifying feature, which helps remove excess moisture from the air, making your home more comfortable and reducing the likelihood of mould growth.

Air Quality Monitoring

Smart ACs with air quality monitoring features can detect pollutants and allergens in the air and adjust the cooling and fan speed accordingly. This feature is particularly useful for those with allergies or respiratory issues, as it helps improve air quality and reduce the risk of health problems.

Smart AC can be a significant investment for a home, providing comfort, energy efficiency, and convenience. With the above-mentioned essential features, one can be assured of a comfortable and energy-efficient home.

