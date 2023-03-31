Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top four budget smartwatches under Rs 3,000

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for staying connected and on top of your daily routine. However, finding a budget-friendly smartwatch that delivers both style and functionality can be a daunting task. With a smartwatch, you can receive notifications, track your fitness, control your music, and even make phone calls, all from your wrist. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to find an affordable smartwatch that doesn't compromise on features or style.

Here is the list of the top four budget smartwatches under Rs 3000 for 2023. These smartwatches not only offer excellent value for money but also boast a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

Boat Storm- Rs 1,199

The Boat Storm is a stylish smartwatch that comes with a circular 1.3-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It offers advanced features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 9 sports modes. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for swimming or water sports. It offers a battery life of up to 10 days, making it perfect for daily use without frequent charging.

Noise Colorfit Ultra- Rs 1,999

The Noise Colorfit Ultra is another option for those looking for an affordable smartwatch. It has a 1.75-inch HD display and offers features such as blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and 60 sports modes. It also has a battery life of up to 9 days and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Amazfit Neo - Rs 2,499

The Amazfit Neo is a stylish smartwatch that comes with a retro design and modern features. It has a 1.2-inch always-on display that shows you the time, date, step count, and calories burned. The watch is equipped with a PPG bio-tracking sensor to monitor your heart rate and sleep quality. It has a 28-day battery life, making it perfect for daily use without frequent charging. Additionally, it is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for swimming.

Fire-Boltt SpO2 - Rs 2,499

The Fire-Boltt SpO2 is another great smartwatch that comes with advanced features like a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring. It has a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It offers a battery life of up to 10 days and is IPX7 water-resistant. Additionally, it supports nine sports modes, including running, walking, cycling, and yoga.

There are many affordable smartwatches available in 2023 that offer great features and stylish designs. With their long battery life, fitness tracking features, and sleek designs, these watches are sure to impress.

