YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

YouTube has rolled out Creator Music, its new marketplace which is a new and easy way for the creators in YouTube Partner Program (YPP) in the US. The new platform will give access to an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

YouTube Help page mentioned: "We're excited to start rolling this out to monetising creators in the US over the coming weeks and continuing to explore expansion to more countries in 2023 -- subscribe to this post & we'll keep you updated on our rollout plans."

In September 2022, the company introduced ‘Creator Music’ giving YouTube creators easy access to the catalogue of music for use in their long-form videos, which has been growing rapidly.

Those creators who are not interested to buy a license upfront, could use songs and share revenue with the artist and associated rights holders of the tracks, reported IANS.

In an official statement Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products of YouTube said, "Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetising potential -- they will keep the same revenue share they'd usually make on videos without any music."

In January 2023, Google announced that it has restructured the YPP terms which will include new modules like 'Shorts Monetisation Module', which will enable the creators to start making ad revenue on Shorts, the short format videos on the platform, which starting from February 1 onwards, on the video-sharing platform.

