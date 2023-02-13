How to create your old smartphone to a digital photo frame: Tips and tricks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to create old smartphone to a digital photo frame

The world of smartphones and electronic gadgets is changing rapidly and smartphones are launched every day. Because of this reason, post buying a new smartphone, people prefer to upgrade their handset in a very short time. Many times people are worried about what will happen to the older device once they upgrade their handset.

If the phone is completely useless then e-waste can be reduced by recycling it but, if it is working well then you can use it for many other things, other than making calls from the device. And this article is all about getting the right option for your previous device- which you have stopped using and is kept ideal in the corner of your room.

We bring to you some tricks to help you convert your old smartphone into a different gadget, altogether. Yes, you can very well transform your old discarded smartphone into a smart photo frame. This will work even better if you have a tablet. You can turn your tablet or smartphone into a digital frame.

One of the biggest advantages of this will be that you can put only one or a few selected photos in the normal photo frame, but you can add as many photos to your digital frame, as your desire. These photos will keep changing automatically in a regular span of time.

If you go to the market for purchasing a new digital frame, then you may have to spend thousands of rupees but, you can convert your old smartphone phone or tablet into a perfect digital frame in no time.

Both iOS and Android have an option and come with a number of tools which can help you convert your smart device into a digital frame.

The users themselves can decide for how long which photo will remain in the frame before moving to another and there are a number of applications which are available on Android and iOS, which will enable you to convert your old device into a digital frame.

Here are the steps to follow to make your smartphone into a digital photo frame:

Install an application from the Google Play store or Apple App store which enables you to convert the old smartphone or tablet into a digital frame. We suggest you install Fotoo-Digital Photo Frame on your Android device and install Liveframe on your iOS device. After the app is installed, you will have to give some basic permissions, enabling the device to be ready for the new role. Post giving permission, a new screen will pop-up, in which you will have to select some photos. Here you can add photos from your handset’s gallery or from the cloud storage After adding the photos, you can also add any music of your choice You may customize the timing of the photo accordingly and could choose the music volume according to the choice After doing all the needful steps, click on OK.

Your digital frame is ready to place at any corner of your house, as per your choice.

