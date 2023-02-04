5 water-heater to buy for your home

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCE 5 Budget heaters to look for your home

As we know that the Met Department has forecast another cold wave across the Northern India, there are many of our favourite products that will help keep us warm, healthy, and active, ensuring we sail through the harsh weather. Mentioned below are some top-notch budget category water heaters for the same.

Hindware Atlantic Fraiso – 3 Litre instant water heater

Frasio 3L comes with copper sheathed heating element and has a robust construction. It is also equipped with Glassline Tank, i-Thermostat, and pressure release valve. It has pressure rating >8 bar which is suitable for high rise buildings and for large wall spaces. This instant water heater is a perfect fit for compact spaces like kitchens, laundry, bathrooms, and areas where hot water is required instantly but not in large quantities. Priced at Rs 5,790 and is available on Flipkart as well as other retail stores across India.

Hindware Atlantic Amour – 15 Litre storage water heater

Amour is equipped with temperature control and is enabled with 4-star BEE rating supporting energy saving and limited power consumption. Since it is a storage water heater, it is best suited for bathrooms. Safety is a priority and a major concern when it comes to water heaters, to address the same, Hindware Atlantic Amour comes with a class one 8 bar working pressure, Glassline tank and is built with a robust construction. To offer a hassle free after sales experience, the water heater also comes with 7 years warranty for its tank and a 2 year comprehensive warranty. Priced at Rs 10,790 and available on Flipkart as well as other retail stores.

Hindware Atlantic Kweik - Portable Water Heater

The 1.5kW portable wall mount water heater with thermostat s equipped with high-level safety features such as a patented super safe innovative shield design, burn/fire Protection, IPX7 certified shock-proofing, auto cut-off feature, and overheating protection. For hassle-free usage, it comes with a cord holder and offers uniform standalone heating. This is one of the most budget-friendly water heaters which will not burn a hole in the consumer’s pocket. Priced at Rs 2598 and available on Amazon as well as other retail stores across India.

Usha Instafresh Neo Instant Water Heater – 3 Liter

Warm water is not just a modern convenience; it is an absolute necessity in our daily lives. When you think ‘instant’ hot water, nothing is as efficient or gratifying as Usha Instafresh Neo Instant Water Heater. Designed to serve your hot water needs at the touch of a button, with a thermostat to observe and control optimal temperature, and a weather-proof body to protect against weather splashes; the Instafresh Neo is really the instant answer. Priced at Rs 4,990 and available on Flipkart, Amazon as well as other retail stores across the nation.

Usha Instaline Water Heater – 3 Liter

Efficient, reliable and fast, Usha Instaline Water Heater brings to you the best in safety and technology for a quick and unforgettable heating experience. Moreover, it also comes with an installation kit inside for a quick fix inside any home, making it the best choice when it comes to instant water heaters. Priced at Rs 5,590 and available on Flipkart as well as Amazon and other offline stores.

