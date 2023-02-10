Friday, February 10, 2023
     
Epic Games brings Postparty mobile app for sharing Fortnite clips

The epic game has launched a new application for players, who are willing to showcase their moment of victory to their friends on social media- by sharing the clip and posting on facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 10, 2023 19:00 IST
Postparty in App Store
Image Source : APP STORE Postparty in App Store

Epic Games, video game developers have recently launched a new mobile app named Postparty, which will enable the user to capture clips from the playoff Fortnite gameplay. Users can capture the clips from Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC and Xbox.

The application supports both- iOS and Android devices and is available in the official stores.

How to use the new app?

Majorly designed to share the victory in the gameplay, the new Postparty app will let the users watch and share their clips on social media. They can also save the clip on their mobile devices.

Users will have to sign up for the app with their Epic Games account to link both apps so that the video could be downloaded.

Post syncing both the apps- gaming and Postparty, users will have to launch Fortnite on their gaming devices, which could be Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and more. There, they will require to hold their platform's capture button/key to capture the last 30 seconds of gameplay.

Once the gameplay is captured, the clip will start to show up in the library of the Postparty app.

Now users can open and play the clip and if needed, they could trim it as to the desired length. The minimum length saved is three seconds and as mentioned above, the maximum limit is 30 seconds. Now, once the clip has been cropped, users can share the same on social media platforms and show off their accomplishments during the gameplay, said the company in a statement.

Furthermore, the company said that Postparty application users could also capture their Fortnite gameplay in Battle Royale and creator-made islands, however, users cannot capture their gameplay in Save the World.

 

