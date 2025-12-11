Hours after being detained, new photo shows Luthra brothers at Thai Immigration Control Centre The Luthra brothers were seen at Thai Immigration Control Centre being surrounded by Thai officials. The two brothers were detained from their hotel room in Thailand after a request from India.

Panaji:

Hours after being detained, a new photo on Thursday showed Luthra brothers at Thai Immigration Control Centre surrounded by Thai officials. The two brothers were detained from their hotel room in Thailand following a request from India. It should be noted that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are wanted in India in connection with a fire tragedy that killed 25 at a nightclub owned by them.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. On Wednesday, the accused sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they were not immediately arrested after their return to Delhi from Thailand. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana dismissed the bail plea.

During the proceedings, counsel for the state of Goa opposed the pleas, saying, “They left, they concealed, and they are now seeking leniency.” He said the Luthra brothers had left Goa immediately after the fire incident and had been “evading the legal process”.

The state counsel said the law does not aid those who refuse to submit to summons or warrants. Referring to judicial observations, he said: “Once it is shown that a person is attempting to evade the process of law, the court should not come to his aid at all.”

He added that anticipatory bail is a discretionary relief and cannot be granted to those who have “created obstacles in the execution of warrants or concealed themselves”.