Valentine's Day discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, MacBook Air M1 and more

Valentine's Day sales are considered to be one of the biggest sales as businesses all around the world gear up for the day when lovers surprise their partners with gifts as a token of love. Big players like Apple and Flipkart have also jumped on the bandwagon as a number of Apple products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and MacBook Air M1, are available at discounted prices on these e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 13 Offers

The iPhone 13, the most popular smartphone from Apple, is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 61,999. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases via HDFC bank credit card. After the discount, the handset will be available for grabs at Rs 59,999. Furthermore, Venus online store also offers an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 and a regular exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000 on older iPhones.



iPhone 13 Pro

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro is up for grabs via Vijay Sales at a discounted price of Rs 1,11,600. The actual price for the 128GB variant is Rs 1,19,900. Consumers can, however, purchase the handset for Rs 88,000 but that will be for the ‘open box’ demo units.

iPhone 14 Offers

Apple iPhone 14 is listed for sale at Rs 66,999 for the base variant on Flipkart, iVenus, and Vijay Sales. The online e-commerce website is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 20,000 on the handset bringing down the price to Rs 46,999. Customers should note that the amount calculated in the exchange offer is based on the old phone's condition and age.

MacBook Air M1 Offers

Flipkart is selling the MacBook Air M1 laptop with a starting price of Rs 86,990, which is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The company is offering a discount of 12 per cent on its actual price of Rs 99,990. The e-commerce website is also offering Rs 10,000 off on the usage of HDFC bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail of an exchange value of Rs 16,900 by trading in their old laptops.

