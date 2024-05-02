Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma laughs, Agarkar comes up with 'experience' retort on Virat Kohli's strike rate question - WATCH

Rohit Sharma laughs, Agarkar comes up with 'experience' retort on Virat Kohli's strike rate question - WATCH

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference following the announcement of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2. Among host of questions, Agarkar also had to respond to the one on Virat Kohli's strike rate.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2024 20:13 IST
Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, the Indian captain and
Image Source : PTI/AP Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, the Indian captain and chairman of selectors addressed the press conference regarding the T20 World Cup squad

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were pretty straightforward with their responses in the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2 with respect to the T20 World Cup announced a couple of days ago. The duo was asked pretty much everything from the omissions of Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill to the presence of four spinners and form of certain players. One of the questions was regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate and the first reaction from skipper Rohit suggested that they were expecting that.

Rohit laughed instantly. It was a rather sheepish smile. Before he gestured towards Agarkar to respond to the question and the former India pacer mentioned that Kohli has been in terrific form in the season so far and came up with the experience retort while shedding light on the gap between IPL and international cricket.

"I don't think we have been discussing it. So, no look he's been in great form fortunately in the IPL. So no concerns there at all. With regards to how it is going in the IPL, you are still going to a World Cup, it is still international, there's still that gap there. So, you've got to prepare knowing that there is that gap. That's where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turned out to be where IPL is where 220 plays 220, I think we've still got enough in the team, the balance or the power that you can match that. 

"There's no point in overthinking. You look and take positives that are happening in the IPL, form of some of the guys, some of the newer guys coming through. At the end of the day, when you turn up for a World Cup game, the pressures are a little different," Agarkar added.

Watch the video here (1:27:27 - 1:28:51):

Related Stories
'Not his fault': Ajit Agarkar reveals why was Rinku Singh dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad?

'Not his fault': Ajit Agarkar reveals why was Rinku Singh dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad?

Was vice-captaincy point of discussion? Agarkar spills beans on Hardik Pandya's form ahead of T20 WC

Was vice-captaincy point of discussion? Agarkar spills beans on Hardik Pandya's form ahead of T20 WC

Why is Aiden Markram not playing in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 game?

Why is Aiden Markram not playing in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 game?

Kohli has had a couple of knocks where his strike rate came under the scanner, however, he has been in outstanding touch with the bat playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli has amassed 500 runs at an average of 71.4 and a strike rate of 147.49. India have option of playing Kohli at the top or at No 3 give the rest of the combination they want to go with.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement