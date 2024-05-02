Rohit Sharma laughs, Agarkar comes up with 'experience' retort on Virat Kohli's strike rate question - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, the Indian captain and chairman of selectors addressed the press conference regarding the T20 World Cup squad

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were pretty straightforward with their responses in the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2 with respect to the T20 World Cup announced a couple of days ago. The duo was asked pretty much everything from the omissions of Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill to the presence of four spinners and form of certain players. One of the questions was regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate and the first reaction from skipper Rohit suggested that they were expecting that.

Rohit laughed instantly. It was a rather sheepish smile. Before he gestured towards Agarkar to respond to the question and the former India pacer mentioned that Kohli has been in terrific form in the season so far and came up with the experience retort while shedding light on the gap between IPL and international cricket.

"I don't think we have been discussing it. So, no look he's been in great form fortunately in the IPL. So no concerns there at all. With regards to how it is going in the IPL, you are still going to a World Cup, it is still international, there's still that gap there. So, you've got to prepare knowing that there is that gap. That's where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turned out to be where IPL is where 220 plays 220, I think we've still got enough in the team, the balance or the power that you can match that.

"There's no point in overthinking. You look and take positives that are happening in the IPL, form of some of the guys, some of the newer guys coming through. At the end of the day, when you turn up for a World Cup game, the pressures are a little different," Agarkar added.

Kohli has had a couple of knocks where his strike rate came under the scanner, however, he has been in outstanding touch with the bat playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli has amassed 500 runs at an average of 71.4 and a strike rate of 147.49. India have option of playing Kohli at the top or at No 3 give the rest of the combination they want to go with.