Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

Meta has officially announced that it is finally updating Facebook's ad feature, which questions the "Why am I seeing this ad?" tool in order to give more transparency to the platform users. The social media platform users will now get to know how the platform uses machine learning models for delivering advertisements to the users of Facebook.

The new tool will explain "about how your activity both on and off our technologies may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see," Facebook stated in an official blog post.

The "Why am I seeing this ad?" tool is a decade-old question which surfaces when a person wants clarity, and since then, the company has made a number of betterment for the platform users, to make it more engaging and easier to understand and use.

The company has further stated that the new tool will now show new examples and illustrations to the users, explaining how Facebook’s machine-learning models help in connecting various topics to showcase relevant ads to the users.

In the blog post Meta further stated: "Being transparent about how we use machine learning is essential because it ensures that people are aware that this technology is a part of our ads system and that they know the types of information it is using," Meta said.

"By stepping up our transparency around how our machine learning models work to deliver ads, we aim to help people feel more secure and increase our accountability," it added.

