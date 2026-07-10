Sensex surges 653 points, Nifty above 24,100 amid positive global cues, TCS jumps 4%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on July 10, 2026, amid positive global cues, as the United States and Iran continue technical-level talks despite recent military strikes, easing concerns over a broader escalation in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 653.81 points or 0.85 per cent to start the session at 77,395.63, the Nifty gained 161.9 points to open at 24,124.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,741.82 and the Nifty 50 at 23,962.80.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Indigo were among the top gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining nearly 4 per cent in the early trade. The action in the stock comes after the company declared quarterly results and an interim dividend. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were in the red, with Bharti Airtel the top loser, down over 0.77 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,138 stocks advancing against 423 stocks declining on the NSE. 81 stocks remained unchanged.

"Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautious, with Bank Nifty expected to maintain its recovery bias as long as it sustains above the immediate support zone. However, a decisive breakout and sustained close above the 58,000 level will be required to reinforce bullish momentum and confirm the next leg of the recovery," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 105 points at 24,099.50, compared to the previous close of 23,994.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 532.86 crore on July 9, 2026. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 790.16 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Thursday, led by a rebound in semiconductor stocks after recent heavy selling. However, gains remained limited as rising oil prices revived inflation concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,214.95 points or 1.82 per cent at 68,034 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 220.46 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 26.33 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 18.39 points or 0.46 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)