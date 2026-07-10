Weather today LIVE: Delhi, UP brace for heavy rainfall, landslide blocks Gangotri Highway

New Delhi:

Amid heavy rains in many parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mumbai is also expected to witness light rainfall. It should be noted that the relentless rainfall across the national capital led to severe waterlogging in several areas on Friday, disrupting traffic and slowing vehicular movement. Visuals from the Ghazipur Mandi area showed roads submerged under rainwater, with vehicles making their way through waterlogged stretches.

In the meantime, a landslide blocked the Gangotri Highway at Nalu Pani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, disrupting traffic along the route. However, the road-clearing teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to remove the debris and restore vehicular movement.