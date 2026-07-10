Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Weather today LIVE: Delhi, UP brace for heavy rainfall, landslide blocks Gangotri Highway
 Live now

Weather today LIVE: Delhi, UP brace for heavy rainfall, landslide blocks Gangotri Highway

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

A landslide blocked the Gangotri Highway at Nalu Pani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, disrupting traffic along the route. However, the road-clearing teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to remove the debris and restore vehicular movement.

Delhi, UP brace for heavy rainfall, says IMD.
Delhi, UP brace for heavy rainfall, says IMD. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Amid heavy rains in many parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mumbai is also expected to witness light rainfall. It should be noted that the relentless rainfall across the national capital led to severe waterlogging in several areas on Friday, disrupting traffic and slowing vehicular movement. Visuals from the Ghazipur Mandi area showed roads submerged under rainwater, with vehicles making their way through waterlogged stretches.

In the meantime, a landslide blocked the Gangotri Highway at Nalu Pani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, disrupting traffic along the route. However, the road-clearing teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to remove the debris and restore vehicular movement.

 

Live updates :Weather Update Today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD predicts heavy rains for Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, schools in Ghaziabad closed

    Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue across Delhi-NCR on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, while Noida and Gurugram remain under a yellow alert. Amid these developments, the Ghaziabad administration has declared a holiday for all schools from nursery to Class 12 on July 10.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD issues alert for Himachal Pradesh, warns of landslides

    The IMD on Friday issued an alert, warning of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas of Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts. The weather office also warned that water levels and flow in rivers and other water bodies in these districts are likely to increase. The IMD has advised the residents and visitors to avoid vulnerable locations and maintain a safe distance from water bodies.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Over 10 dead in rain-related incidents across country amid heavy rainfall

    More than 10 people confirmed to have died in rain-related incidents across the country after heavy rains unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country on Thursday, waterlogging roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life. Fresh floods and landslides were reported in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with rising water levels in a river submerging a 100-foot iron bridge in Kinnaur.

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy rainfall in Himachal's Sirmaur; schools closed in Paonta today

    Heavy rains in the past 36 hours have wreaked havoc in many parts of Himachal’s Sirmaur district, prompting the Paonta administration to declare a holiday on Friday for educational institutions. The official information said the landslides have occurred at several places in the rural areas of the district, but no loss of life has been reported so far, except the death of one ox which slipped into a deep gorge near Shillai late Thursday evening.

    Paonta Sub-Divisional Officer Dwij Goyal has declared a holiday on Friday for all government and private educational institutions in the Paonta sub-division of Himachal’s Sirmaur district in view of heavy rain alert by the India Meteorological Department.

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall on Friday in Delhi

    The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert across Delhi, predicting heavy rainfall on Friday, July 10. Rainfall activity is likely to decline from July 11, as per IMD forecast. "Rainfall and occasional thunderstorm activity will be reduced with effect from afternoon/evening of 10.07.2026," the IMD said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Weather Update IMD Alert Landslide Rainfall
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\