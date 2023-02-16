Follow us on Image Source : VIVO INDIA Vivo Y100 launched in India: Price, specs and more

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y100. It is the first Y-series smartphone to have the unique colour-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel in a premium, thin and light-weight body design. The Y100, priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, is available in three-colour options, two of which are new - Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold.

The Pacific Blue variant is inspired by the beaches and vast sea, while the Twilight Gold variant takes inspiration from the sunset, and turns into orange-gold at dusk, according to the company. The smartphone features a dual-ring design at the back and a pearl glass effect that offers a dramatic visual effect to the device.

The Y100 boasts a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz High touch sampling rate. It features a 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, which comes with real-time guidance, allowing it to help create high-quality vlogs and content. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, an energy-efficient 6nm advanced process chipset, which offers a longer battery life and lower power consumption to users.

The Vivo Y100 also comes with UFS 2.2 and brings 8GB of additional RAM with an Extended RAM 3.0 feature that makes switching between apps faster and smoother. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 44W flash charging support. The smartphone comes with the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

Starting today the vivo Y100 is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. A cashback of up to Rs 1500 can be availed from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards.

