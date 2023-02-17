Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Apple iOS 16.4 released for developers with new emoji and more

Published on: February 17, 2023 15:12 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple iOS update

Apple has recently released its latest beta update for developers- iOS 16.4. The new iOS for developers will include more emoji support, an updated keyboard for certain languages and much more features, which were missing.

In the release notes, Apple said, "Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings.”

The new developer’s beta version comes with an update for Matter accessories which supports "both manual and automatic Software Update".

The new update has also upgraded the keyboard of iPhone’s keyboard and has included "support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji" and "autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback."

It has been reported by IANS, that the new keyboard will come with Gujarati, Urdu and Punjabi keyboards- for transliteration layouts, making users type easily.

Furthermore, the new developer beta will support Apple Pencil hover which will provide "Tilt and Azimuth" support.

Apple stated: "New StoreKit 2 APIs are available for promoted in-app purchases. Apps can receive promoted product purchase data from the App Store with PurchaseIntent.intentsand can manage promoted order and visibility with Product.PromotionInfo.”

"AutoFill, including AutoFill for passkeys and passwords, now works with input elements contained in a Shadow DOM in web content," the company further added.

 

