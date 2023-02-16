Instagram 'Notifications' button position changes, gets criticized by users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram, is the social platform which enables users to share their images and creative skills by creating short videos known as Reels. Recently, the platform has added a number of new features to enhance the user experience, but it launched an update with which the platform sneakily underwent some aesthetic changes.

The patch has replaced the notification tab with the ‘Reels’ tab and is now placed on the top-right corner of the homepage.

Where is the ‘Notifications’ button now?

The new position of the Notification button is next to the direct message icon in the upper right corner. Although the new change has been made for a better user experience, some users are criticising the new update on the app.

Some users got confused about the notification button and clicked on the ‘reels’ button, which took the previous place of the notification. It was confusing for a while, but some people really got irritated and expressed their stress and displeasure on other social media platforms.

It was also mentioned in a few reports that some left-handed users of Instagram have been facing some additional trouble since the update rolled out to the app.

Earlier, Instagram announced the discontinuation of the live shopping feature, which will enable the user to tag products in their live broadcasts. The action will be implemented from March 16 onwards. Although the feature will be gone, the users will still be able to set up and run their shops on the platform as Instagram will continue to "invest in shopping experiences for people and businesses across the stories, feed, Reels, ads and more.

