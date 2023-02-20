Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi 13 series is expected to launch on February 26, at the time of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). The Chinese tech player said that the company will be launching the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on the same day. But before the company could announce any further details, there are images surfacing on the internet, showcasing the look of the upcoming device, along with the specifications.

Image Source : TWITTERTwitter Leaks

A tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the global images of Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite and Xiaomi 13 Pro, on Twitter, along with some high-resolution renders images of the upcoming devices. The images depicted that the smartphone will come in three models, and will be focusing on the camera strength, alike the one we witnessed in the recently launched Redmi Note 12 series.

The tipster has shared some details like upcoming smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor. And on the basis of the storage options, the Xiaomi 13 is likely to cost EUR 999 (which is around Rs. 88,700) and the Xiaomi 13 Pro might cost around EUR 1299 (which is around Rs. 1,15,300).

Xiaomi 13 Lite has been further rumoured to be rebadged from the Xiaomi Civi 2 handset, and it will be priced at around EUR 499 (which is roughly Rs. 44,000), believing the tipster.

Image Source : TWITTERXiaomi 13 series

Also, it looks like the company has planned to bring in two variants of the Xiaomi 13 Pro which will be in Black and White colour variants. Also, as per the leaks, the base model will come in three colour variants- Green, Black and White. And lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to be available in three colour variants- Black, Pink and Blue.

The Xiaomi 13 series will be the first from the Chinese tech company to feature Leica-tuned camera setups- as the company has signed a long-term partnership with the brand.

Image Source : TWITTERXiaomi 13

The collaboration was earlier witnessed when the company launched the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

