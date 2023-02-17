Hogwarts Legacy game: How to download and play on PlayStation?

Follow us on Image Source : HOGWARTS LEGACY Hogwarts Legacy game:

Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter game is amongst the biggest Harry Potter game ever. The reports have stated that the game has 64% higher sales than the previous - Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone game which was released in 2001.

It was reported that the biggest Harry Potter game week was not the one in which the game was launched, but the following week when the Philosopher’s Stone game was a big hit, posting the hype on the movie. Even compared to that week back in 2001, Hogwarts Legacy is said to be bigger by 2% from the previous game

It has been said that the game will eventually be available for purchase for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC owners can get their hands on the game.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will be getting access to the new game from 4 April 2023 onwards with Nintendo Switch owners, which is said to be ending the rollout by 25 July 2023.

How can I download the full Hogwarts Legacy game on my PS?

For those who are interested to have the whole experience of the Hogwarts Legacy game, then PlayStation has added some offers which might interest the gamers.

In 2022 it was rumoured that PlayStation owners will gain an access to the exclusive ‘The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop’ side quest. In the previous week, the gamers saw the release of a new Hogwarts Legacy-inspired DualSense controller.

The PS users can participate in the Hogwarts Legacy House Cup if they are interested to win freebies.

The report further says that the PS Lifestyle, Sony is further offering participants free Hogwarts Legacy PS5 avatars to the participants who are willing to head over to the Hogwarts Legacy’s PS Store page. When a user will scroll down to the official store page of the game, they will stumble across the ‘Join PlayStation’s Hogwarts Legacy House Cup’ section. They can simply click on join.

There are a number of avatars which could be unlocked like a house crest set, plus a bonus sorting hat avatar, and magical creatures set.

How to unlock the avatars in the game?

To unlock the avatars, players will have to complete a couple of tasks.

First thing, you will have to watch the prompted trailer

Then they will have to check the PlayStation blog, or players could answer a couple of trivia questions.

Once they have answered, the avatars are set to be downloaded by the players

But players have to keep in mind that when they begin, they will be instructed to input their house. The house with the most active participants will the one who will win the House Cup. Players will have till 4 May 2023 to complete these tasks to win avatars and game cuts.

