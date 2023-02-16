Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk warns people against AI as the biggest risks to civilisation

As ChatGPT has been showcasing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it has received an incredible response across the world. As the world is going over technological advancement, Elon Musk, a tech billionaire has warned everyone by saying that technology is going to be one of the biggest risks for civilisation in the coming time.

s per a CNBC report, Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI, the US firm that developed ChatGPT- the popular generative AI chatbot.

At the World Government Summit which took place in Dubai (UAE), when Musk was asked about how he sees technological development in the next 10 years from now, there he responded: "It's both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability, but, with that comes great danger,"

ChatGPT is the latest and the most advanced form of artificial intelligence which has been powered by the GPT-3 large language model. The developers have programmed the chatbot to recognise human language and accordingly generate responses based on massive amounts of data.

Musk further said: "ChatGPT has illustrated to people just how advanced AI has become. The AI has been advanced for a while. It just didn't have a user interface that was accessible to most people".

He noted that, unlike cars, medicine, and planes, artificial intelligence has no regulations or rules to keep development under control, as per the report of IANS.

"I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly. It is, I think, actually a bigger risk to society than cars or planes or medicine," Musk further said.

Musk stepped back from OpenAI's board of directors in 2018 and at present, he owns no stake in the company, reported IANS.

"Initially it was created as an open-source nonprofit. Now it is closed-source and for-profit. I don't have an open stake in OpenAI, nor am I on the board, nor do I control it in any way," Musk mentioned.

Musk stated that Google was not paying enough attention to AI safety, which was part of his decision for creating OpenAI back when he was on the board.

