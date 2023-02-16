Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple Macbook

In the holiday quarter, the Indian PC market faced a steep decline. But Apple managed to stand in the list of top 5 PC vendors in the country for the fourth quarter of 2022, stated a report. Apple has been reportedly clocking strong numbers consistently since the last few quarters (in 2022) and has pushed Asus, a Taiwanese company to the fifth spot in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

According to an IDC report: "In a quarter where all the major vendors focused on inventory correction leading to reduced shipments, Apple witnessed positive traction thereby growing by 10.9 per cent YoY."

ALSO READ: Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

The India traditional PC market, who produces notebooks, desktops and workstations has gone up with marginal growth of 0.3 per cent year-over-year, when tallied from last year's stats, and reached 14.9 million units, despite a steep YoY decline of 28.5 per cent in 4Q22, said the IDC's 'Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, desktops continued with their growth trend, but notebooks declined by 37.8 per cent YoY, IANS stated.

Low sentiment and inflation have impacted the consumer segment, resulting in a decline of 27.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y100 launched in India: Price, specs and more

Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst, at IDC India said, "In the consumer segment, the year started on a positive note with strong double-digit growth in the first half of the year. Demand started to taper off in the second half of the year and eventually plunged in 4Q22 despite positive online sales in 3Q22, as channel inventory piled up."

For the entire of 2022, HP led the market with a 30.2 per cent share because of the strong demand from global accounts and the government segment. Dell Technologies stood in the second position with a share of 19.2 per cent and Lenovo stood third with a share of 18.9 per cent. Lenovo grew 14.1 per cent YoY in the SMB segment in 2022, which has been reported as the primary market driver for the vendor. It was then followed by Acer Group which stood in the fourth position behind Lenovo with a 9.9 per cent share.

ASUS stood in the fifth position behind Acer for the entire 2022, with a share of 6.8 per cent, IANS mentioned in the report.

Latest Technology News