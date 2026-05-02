'Armed forces fully prepared': Iran says war with US may resume, cites Washington's lack of commitment

Tehran:

Iran’s armed forces have warned that hostilities with the United States and Israel could resume, saying it is "likely" that the conflict will reignite and accusing Washington of failing to honour agreements.

The remarks were made by Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy at Iran’s military headquarters, in a statement carried by the Fars news agency. He claimed recent actions and statements by US officials suggest a lack of genuine commitment to diplomatic efforts.

Asadi said US messaging appears largely driven by media considerations, aimed at preventing a decline in oil prices and distancing itself from the situation it has created.

He added that Iran’s military remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any escalation, warning against what he described as possible “new adventures” by the US.

His statement comes after former US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal for talks, which had been conveyed through mediators in Pakistan, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Trump later said he was “not satisfied” with the proposal but did not provide further details.

The tensions come despite a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran that has held for the past three weeks.

US warns ships paying toll to Iran in Hormuz

The US has warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions if they make payments to Iran in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The advisory, issued Friday by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), adds pressure to the growing standoff between Washington and Tehran over control of the strategic waterway.