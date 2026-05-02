'Armed forces fully prepared': Iran says war with US may resume, cites Washington's lack of commitment

Iran’s armed forces have warned that hostilities with the United States and Israel could resume, saying it is "likely" that the conflict will reignite and accusing Washington of failing to honour agreements.
The remarks were made by Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy at Iran’s military headquarters, in a statement carried by the Fars news agency. He claimed recent actions and statements by US officials suggest a lack of genuine commitment to diplomatic efforts.
Asadi said US messaging appears largely driven by media considerations, aimed at preventing a decline in oil prices and distancing itself from the situation it has created.
He added that Iran’s military remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any escalation, warning against what he described as possible “new adventures” by the US.
His statement comes after former US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal for talks, which had been conveyed through mediators in Pakistan, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Trump later said he was “not satisfied” with the proposal but did not provide further details.
The tensions come despite a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran that has held for the past three weeks.
US warns ships paying toll to Iran in Hormuz
The US has warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions if they make payments to Iran in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The advisory, issued Friday by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), adds pressure to the growing standoff between Washington and Tehran over control of the strategic waterway.
Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas trade typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz in peacetime. Iran has effectively shut the strait to normal traffic by attacking and threatening ships after the US and Israel launched a war on February 28. It later began offering some vessels safe passage by routing them closer to its shoreline and, at times, charging fees for the service.
That “tollbooth” arrangement is now the target of the US sanctions warning.
According to OFAC, the payments could take many forms, including cash, digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind transfers such as charitable donations or payments made at Iranian embassies.
“OFAC is issuing this alert to warn US and non-US persons about the sanctions risks of making these payments to, or soliciting guarantees from, the Iranian regime for safe passage,” the agency said. “These risks exist regardless of payment method.”
The US responded to Iran’s closure of the strait with its own naval blockade on April 13, preventing Iranian tankers from leaving and cutting off oil revenue needed to support the country’s struggling economy.
US Central Command said 45 commercial ships have been ordered to turn back since the blockade began.
Trump rejects Iran's proposal
The warning came as President Donald Trump quickly rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war.
"They want to make a deal, I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said Friday at the White House. He did not explain his objections but voiced frustration with Iran’s leadership.
"It’s a very disjointed leadership,” Trump said. “They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up."
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