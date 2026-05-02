Tamil Nadu elections: TVK confident of wining 180-200 seats, refutes post-poll alliance with AIADMK

Chennai:

Buoyed by the exit poll projections, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) remains confident that the party will form the next government in Tamil Nadu, where polling was held in a single phase on April 23.

The party also ruled the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying Vijay will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu and he will rule the state with a 'visionary mind'.

"There is no situation where there is no majority. We will win 180 to 200 seats. That is the target," TVK executive committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan said at a press conference on Saturday.

"Leader Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu tomorrow with a visionary mind. The 2026 election victory will be historical. The leader of the TVK has overcome various trials and overcome so many oppositions day and night. Time will tell on May 4," the TVK leader added.

The exit poll projections in Tamil Nadu

Most of the exit polls have predicted Chief Minister MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's return to power in Tamil Nadu. The projections have claimed that Vijay's party will make gains but will unlikely win big in the state.

However, two exit polls - Axis My India and Today's Chanakya - have predicted that the TVK could likely emerge as kingmaker in Tamil Nadu. As per Axis My India, the party is projected to win 98 to 120 constituencies, while Today's Chanakya says it could bag around 63 seats, with plus-minus 11 seats.

The exit polls have also projected that the AIADMK-led NDA will unlikely return in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, polling was held on all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu on April 23 in a single phase. The state recorded a voter turnout of over 85 per cent. The counting of votes will be conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 4.

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