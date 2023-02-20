Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has introduced a new premium 'blue tick' user verification mechanism. The Meta Verified service will go live in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram also includes additional security against impersonation. Earlier, Twitter also announced a similar verification mechanism for the platform for verification charger. Users who would apply for the verification need a government-issued ID card to have their Instagram and Facebook profiles verified.

Meta claimed that the subscription service would provide direct access to customer support as well as "increased visibility and reach," and "improved protection against impersonation attacks.".

What are verification badges?

Verified badges on Facebook and Instagram appear next to the name of the page or account.

What is the cost of a Meta verified blue tick?

Users of Apple's iOS will pay a monthly subscription charge of $11.99, while those using other platforms will pay $14.99 at launch. Although the pricing for India has not yet been made public, a simple comparison would show that this service is considerably more expensive than Twitter. The price of Twitter Blue, according to the social media platform, is rupees 650 for online users and 900 for those who use the mobile app.

When will India be able to purchase it?

The dates for the Indian launch have not been specified by Meta yet. The update provided by Zuckerberg, however, suggests that the programme will be expanded to other nations in the coming weeks.

What is the prerequisite for eligibility?

Applicants for a Meta Verified profile reportedly need to be above 18 years old, have a comprehensive profile, and have a lead image that displays the user's face. Also, they must fulfil the minimal activity requirements and provide official identification to validate the account. Business profiles are not eligible for the programme.

Changes to the account username, profile name, photo, or date of birth necessitate another round of subscription and verification.

FAQs

Q: Who is the CEO of Facebook?

A: Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Facebook.

Q: In which country blue tick model is being imposed by Meta?

A: Australia and New Zeland

