Smart products to upgrade your standard of living

With our lives running on a hectic schedule, we are always on the lookout for tools that will make our lives easier, quicker and much more convenient. However, this often used to come with a lot of planning and budgeting, but with this year’s Union Budget providing us with a helping hand when it comes to our income tax, we can now expect a rise in our disposable income. In other words, this means we can now freely invest in premium technology to ease up our lives and bring comfort into our homes. Here are 5 products that we believe will be worth for your money:

Smart Air Purifier

High AQIs in multiple cities in India continue to deteriorate with each passing year. This trend is often compared with smoking, and the intensity of air pollution has led to respiratory and other chronic diseases. However, as the human race has grown by leaps and bounds, various brands have developed innovative solutions like air purifiers to help us cater to such adversities. One such brand - The Sqair, has developed a simple, smart and affordable solution to air pollution. Despite its high airflow, it makes almost no noise. The Sqair provides a comfortable environment to sleep in with clean, pollution-free air at just ₹13,999.

Smart Phone

Phones have become an essential part of our day-to-day lives. With all our data stored in these devices, consumers are always looking for a smartphone that gives them the utmost security and convenience. To cater to these requirements, brands are constantly developing their phone models to provide their customers with the best features with every release. One such company - Redmi, constantly strives to achieve premium features at affordable prices starting from just ₹4,499.

Smart Water Purifier

Water is one of the essential elements when it comes to the human body. But how to ensure that the water one is consuming is not contaminated? One can invest in a good water purifier to ensure the water being consumed is completely filtered. To tackle these needs, Drink Prime has come up with an IoT Enabled Smart Water Purifier. It has been developed with superior water purification technologies, including RO+UV+UF+TDS. It also has Bluetooth smart app connectivity that is designed to indicate the real-time performance of the water purifier, alert in case of filter change or malfunction, and assure the water is safe to drink.

Smart Fan

With summer right around the corner, consumers are getting ready to tackle the summer laze and sweat. While we all go through the heat waves together, we have gotten equally lazy and don't want to turn on our Fans and ACs after a sweaty outing in the sun! Riding the new automation trend, Zunpulse has come up with a Wi-Fi enabled: IoT-based smart BLDC fan with Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient, comfortable and hassle-free operation. The smart fan can be controlled through the zunpulse app. Along with it, there is a smart remote control as well. So you need not get up to turn it On/Off or adjust its speed. It is equipped with a LED fan light which will make India forget about the night lamps and switch to the LED fan light to sleep peacefully ₹6,999.

Smart Doorbell

With all these precious things being kept in our houses, we must protect these products by making our homes smarter. This can be seen through installing smart doorbells, a feature that helps you detect any movement happening in front of your doorstep and allows you to communicate with them or pre-record a message if occupied. One such brand - Qubo, has designed a smart video doorbell that smartly secures the entrance of your House with a 1080P Full HD Camera and an advanced Built-In intruder alarm system at just ₹9,990.

