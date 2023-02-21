Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

The new application in Teams meetings is expected to put less strain on the CPU, consume around 50 per cent less memory and will result in better battery life for the laptops.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 21, 2023 14:35 IST
Microsoft, microsoft teams, tech news
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing a new version of "Microsoft Teams". The update is expected to roll out by next month (March 2023), and it is said that the change will help the user to have improved system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

ALSO READ: Gmail Update: Admins can now disable spam filters and hide warning banners

The sources have stated that the tech giant has been testing the new Teams client and have been planning to release a preview to its users in March, as per The Verge's reports.

The company use to call this new feature Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally. And it has been working on the new Teams client for years and internally.

ALSO READ: Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

The new application in Teams meetings is expected to put less strain on the CPU, consume around 50 per cent less memory and will result in better battery life for the laptops.

The newly updated application will address a number of criticisms and complaints regarding the Teams' performance, and it will further include a toggle for users which will help the user to switch back to the existing app if they would like to.

Related Stories
Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

In February, the known tech giant introduced some additional features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, (related to transcription, taking notes and scripting) to make meetings powered by AI (artificial intelligence).

ALSO READ: YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

The new features on Microsoft have been aiming to make meetings more personalised, intelligent and protected -- whether it's between two people, or its a larger meeting with more people, virtual appointments or even for webinars.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News