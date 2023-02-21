Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing a new version of "Microsoft Teams". The update is expected to roll out by next month (March 2023), and it is said that the change will help the user to have improved system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

The sources have stated that the tech giant has been testing the new Teams client and have been planning to release a preview to its users in March, as per The Verge's reports.

The company use to call this new feature Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally. And it has been working on the new Teams client for years and internally.

The new application in Teams meetings is expected to put less strain on the CPU, consume around 50 per cent less memory and will result in better battery life for the laptops.

The newly updated application will address a number of criticisms and complaints regarding the Teams' performance, and it will further include a toggle for users which will help the user to switch back to the existing app if they would like to.

In February, the known tech giant introduced some additional features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, (related to transcription, taking notes and scripting) to make meetings powered by AI (artificial intelligence).

The new features on Microsoft have been aiming to make meetings more personalised, intelligent and protected -- whether it's between two people, or its a larger meeting with more people, virtual appointments or even for webinars.

