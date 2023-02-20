Monday, February 20, 2023
     
Gmail Update: Admins can now disable spam filters and hide warning banners

Gmail, in a workspace updates blog post, the tech giant said, "You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users."

February 20, 2023
Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature for its Gmail, which will enable the admins to disable spam filters. The admin will also have the access to hide warning banners for all its users or for "a specific allowlist of senders".

In a workspace updates blog post, the tech giant said, "You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users."

The new options will be provided to the users for more flexibility around the visibility of the warnings across admins' organisations. But they will have to choose to configure them, reported IANS.

Furthermore, there are warning banners which can be turned on or off at the domain and OU levels, stated Google.

Google further said, "Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs."

