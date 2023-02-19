Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

The premium subscription service will start for $11.99 per month and $14.99 per month on iOS platform.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2023 22:48 IST
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company
Image Source : AP Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (Representational image)

After Twitter, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta has also announced paid blue verfication badge service.

The premium subscription service will start for $11.99 per month and $14.99 per month on iOS platform.

The new service will first start in Australia and New Zealand.

According to reports, users can get their profile verified using a government id.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

ALSO READ Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News