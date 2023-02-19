After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : AP Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (Representational image)

After Twitter, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta has also announced paid blue verfication badge service.

The premium subscription service will start for $11.99 per month and $14.99 per month on iOS platform.

The new service will first start in Australia and New Zealand.

According to reports, users can get their profile verified using a government id.

(More to follow...)

